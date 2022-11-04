CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after two attempted child luring attempts in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

According to the alert, the first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 300 block of North Parkside Avenue. Police said the front seat passenger of a white four-door truck with tinted windows attempted to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle.

The offender then exited the vehicle and said “come here” to the boy, in an attempt to get him near the truck, police say. The boy ran away from the offender.

Police described the offender as a young white man with brown hair and a scratch on his face. He was wearing a white T-shirt at the time of the incident.

A similar incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 300 North Central Avenue. Police said the front seat passenger of a white four-door pickup truck with tinted windows attempted to lure a 13-year-old boy into the vehicle.

According to police, the offender exited the truck and began to run after the boy. The boy ran westbound on Fulton Street when he saw a relative, and the offender then got into the truck and fled the scene.

Police describe the offender as an African American man wearing a black ski mask, black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area Four Detectives at (312) 746-8251.

