Chicago police issue alert after nearly 20 recent armed robberies in Wicker Park, Bucktown

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday after nearly 20 armed robberies recently in Wicker Park and Bucktown.

In the armed robberies, a group of suspects exit a vehicle and display a black handgun. Sometimes the gun is equipped with a green laser, police said.

The suspects then rob victims of their personal belongings, including phones and debit cards.

The following locations are where the armed robberies took place in chornilogical order, according to Chicago police.

1300 block of North Bosworth Avenue on Oct. 11 at 9:00 p.m.

1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue. on Oct. 11 at 9:53 p.m.

2100 block of West Race Avenue on Oct. 11 at 10:05 p.m.

1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Oct. 13 at 12:20 a.m.

1400 block of North Bosworth Avenue on Oct. 18 at 10:00 p.m.

1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue on Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m.

1500 block of West Chestnut Street on Oct. 18 at 10:59 p.m.

2500 block of North Talman Avenue on Oct. 20 at 1:40 a.m.

1200 block of North Wolcott Avenue on Oct. 21 at 10:33 p.m.

2100 block of West Webster Avenue on Oct. 21 at 10:49 p.m.

1800 block of North Paulina Street on Oct. 27 at 10:00 p.m.

1600 block of West Pierce Ave. on Oct. 28 at 12:20 a.m.

1900 block of North Hoyne Avenue on Oct. 29 at 7:50 p.m.

1400 block of West Leavitt Street on Nov. 1 9:45 p.m. -10 p.m.

1600 block of North Wood Street on Nov. 2 at 9 p.m.

1600 block of West Blackhawk Street on Nov. 2 at 9:10pm

2100 block of West Schiller Street on Nov. 3 at 8:39 p.m.

1900 block of North Campbell Avenue on Nov. 3. at 11:30 p.m.

2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue on Nov. 4 at 1:15 a.m.

Police said two suspects are 18-20 years old, African American, 5’11”-6′, with brown eyes and black short hair. The other suspects are three African American men in their 20s and a woman.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.