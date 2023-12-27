CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on the city’s South Side.

Early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, police responded to a person shot in the 4800 block of S. Hermitage Ave. and found an unidentified male victim in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

According to police, the victim was unresponsive and appeared to be about 35 years old. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police say there is nobody in custody, and Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.