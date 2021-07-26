Chicago police investigating attempted luring of 12-year-old girl on South Side

CHICAGO — Detectives are investigating an attempted luring incident of a 12-year-old girl on the South Side last week.

On Thursday night at around 8 p.m., the girl was walking westbound on 81st and Exchange when an unknown man began following her.

The man honked his horn and waived his arm towards the girl, directing her to come to his vehicle.

The man, driving a possible silver truck, then fled in an unknown direction. He is described as Latino and approximately 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.