Chicago police investigating 4 recent holiday ‘smash-and-grab’ retail robberies

CHICAGO — Detectives are investigating four recent ‘smash-and-grab’ retail robberies downtown and on the Near Northwest Side.

The first incident happened between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday at the Canada Goose store located at 800 N. Michigan Ave.

Police said someone threw a cinderblock through the window and got away with merchandise.

The other three smash and grabs happened early Friday morning in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village

At around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at a Foot Locker store in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee and found a shattered window. Police said someone stole shoes and clothing from the store.

Then about 20 minutes later, police responded to another burglar alarm at a North Face store in the 1600 block of North Damen. In that incident, the front doors of the store had been pried open. After a walkthrough, police discovered that the suspects got away with multiple coats.

The last break-in happened at 2:40 a.m. at a cell phone store in the 2600 block of West Division. The front door was also forced open and multiple electronics were taken.

On the Magnificent Mile Friday morning, shoppers waited in line at the Canada Goose store — with a boarded up window.

“That’s pretty crazy I didn’t notice it,” shopper Adonis Davis said. “It’s really sad to take advantage of the store at night when people come here in the morning and wait in line to get in.”

Area Five detectives are investigating all of the smash and grabs. No one is in custody and CPD does not know if the same suspects are responsible for all of the cases.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.