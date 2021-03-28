Chicago police investigating 2 seperate homicides Sunday

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in the city Sunday.

According to police:

  • In the 11900 block of S. Prarie (West Pullman), around 6:05 p.m., a 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the vehicle and an occupant from within fired shots. The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
  • In the 3200 block of W. Cortland (Logan Square), around 4:35 p.m., a 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and head. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

No offender(s) are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip with Chicago Police Department.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News