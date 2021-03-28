Chicago police investigating 2 seperate homicides Sunday

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in the city Sunday.
According to police:
- In the 11900 block of S. Prarie (West Pullman), around 6:05 p.m., a 29-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the vehicle and an occupant from within fired shots. The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
- In the 3200 block of W. Cortland (Logan Square), around 4:35 p.m., a 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and head. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
No offender(s) are in custody at this time.
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip with Chicago Police Department.