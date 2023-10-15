CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating several armed robberies this month on the city’s North Side.

According to police, in each of the incidents, two to three people went inside the liquor stores, pointed handguns with extended magazines at people, demanded they get to the ground and then took their belongings.

In some of the cases, Chicago police said the men hit people with the handguns.

The men also took money from cash registers and safes and then left in a waiting Black Alpha Romeo.

More than 10 robberies were reported between Oct. 6-14. Click on the pins on the map below for more details.

Chicago police are reminding people and businesses to be aware of recent alerts, not to attempt to reason with or stall any demands, make sure security cameras are functional and pay special attention to suspicious people in the area.

Anyone with information on any of these robberies is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.