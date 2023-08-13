police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

CHICAGO — Chicago police are offering a warning to residents after a string of early-morning armed robberies on the north and northwest sides of the city on Sunday.

According to police, eight armed robberies took place between 4:19 a.m. and 6:05 a.m. In each of the incidents, a group of three to six individuals, armed with multiple firearms, robbed victims of their personal belongings.

Authorities say in most of the robberies, the offenders ordered the victims to provide passwords to their cell phones.

Officers say the group consisted of men between the ages of 17 and 25 years of age and all were wearing dark-colored clothing and black ski masks at the time of the robberies.

According to police, in each of the incidents, the group arrived at the location in a stolen vehicle.

Police provided the following timeline of the robberies which unfolded on Sunday morning:

4:19 a.m. in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

5 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Farwell Avenue

5:10 a.m. in the 7000 block of North Ridge Boulevard

5:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Northwest Highway

5:38 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue

5:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Elston Avenue

5:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Foster Avenue

6:05 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Cicero Avenue

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions, and officers say anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try and remain calm.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the string of early-morning robberies is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-826.