CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the suspects who targeted smoke shops and a dispensary during a string of burglaries on the West and Northwest sides.

According to authorities, the offenders were traveling in a white Kia SUV.

Police said the first burglary happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 5600 block of West Roosevelt. Three males exited a Kia SUV and shattered a glass door to enter a retail shop. The suspects got away with a cash drawer and merchandise.

Another incident happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of West Roosevelt at a dispensary. Police said two males got out of a Kia SUV and broke into the building and stole merchandise.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said three offenders targeted another retail shop on the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Surveillance video captures the suspects stealing a cash drawer and a safe, wearing hoodies and exiting a white Kia SUV.

The last burglary happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of West Foster Avenue. According to police, two males broke into another retail store and stole the cash drawer along with merchandise.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.