CHICAGO — Chicago police have confirmed they are investigating a viral video of a Sunday game-day brawl at Soldier Field.

The video captures an unidentified man wearing a Justin Fields jersey and a Chicago Bears cap punching another man from behind, knocking him to the ground.

According to police, a 50-year-old and 27-year-old man were involved in a verbal altercation with three other men when the offenders battered the victims.

The 50 and 27-year-old man suffered multiple injuries and self-transported themselves to a local hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the altercation to happen.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are Investigating.