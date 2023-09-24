CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating at least 10 armed robberies that happened Saturday night and Sunday morning.

At least six of the armed robberies happened on the city’s Northwest Side and two of the robberies involved delivery drivers.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was out delivering food in the 1700 block of North Maplewood Avenue when three or four men in a dark-colored sedan took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. The man was struck in the face with a handgun but refused treatment.

About 15 minutes later, another delivery driver was robbed just a few blocks away in the 1700 block of North Rockwell Street. A 24-year-old man was robbed of his phone at gunpoint. He told police six men in a blue SUV and a silver sedan robbed him.

Around 10:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Seminary Avenue, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were robbed while they were sitting inside and two unknown males approached them. The 16-year-old girl was battered, police said, but refused treatment. The males left in a silver sedan.

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a man and woman in their early 20s were robbed of a cell phone and purse in the 3000 block of North Tripp in Avondale.

Around 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were robbed of their phones and a wallet at gunpoint near the United Center in the 300 block of North Leavitt.

Just after 2 a.m., a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were robbed by four unknown people in a silver sedan. The woman was hit in the head with a handgun and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park in the 1800 block of West Fullerton. Three men took her backpack, wallet and phone. She was taken to Illinois Masonic with a head injury.

There were also two robberies Sunday morning on the South Side of the city.

This string of armed robberies comes on the tail end of several other recent incidents.

On Thursday, Chicago police investigated at least 10 armed robberies committed within an hour stretching from the Loop to the North Side, including a violent robbery caught on camera of a 78-year-old man.