CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a pair of armed robberies early Thursday morning in West Town.

Detectives are working to determine if the two incidents, which happened about 20 minutes and a mile apart, involved the same people.

The first armed robbery happened just after 1 a.m. at The California Clipper Lounge in the 1000 block of North California Avenue.

A pair of gunmen walked into the popular neighborhood bar, pulled their weapons and robbed workers and customers, according to police.

They left the area without firing a shot.

Josie Davis, a patron of the bar who wasn’t there when the robbery happened, said she knows people there.

“Horrific to think that happened to the people it happened to,” Davis said, “and I’m sorry that it’s happening in our neighborhood.”

The second happened around 1:20 a.m. at Rite Liquors & Cocktail Lounge in the 1600 block of West Division.

Rodolfo Martinez, a merchant next door, is alarmed by the news.

“We try to help, work together as a community,” Martinez said. “It’s not good for business.”

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call police.