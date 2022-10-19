CHICAGO — Chicago police now say a fifth kidnapping and robbery occurred in Wrigleyville over the weekend.

In all instances, the victims were temporarily abducted and robbed at gunpoint near Wrigley Field in the early morning hours.

SEE ALSO: At least 19 robbed attempting Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp purchases in Englewood: police

Authorities said the five incidents occurred near Wrigley Field:

3500 block of N. Clark St., Saturday, Oct. 15

3400 block of N. Clark St., Sunday, Oct. 16

1100 block of W. Addison St., Sunday, Oct. 16

3600 block of N. Clark St., Sunday, Oct. 16

1100 block of West Addison St., Sunday, Oct. 16

In all five incidents, the offender(s) approach the victims from behind and order them into an awaiting vehicle. The victims were then driven around a few blocks in the area before the offenders took their wallets and phones and dropped them off at a random location, according to police.

According to police, the victims were unharmed.

SEE ALSO: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree

Police described the suspects as two or possibly three Black males standing 5-foot-10-inches to 6-feet-tall, weighing 150-170 pounds. Police believe the suspects to be 25-30 years of age and armed

with a black handgun.

Anyone with information may call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.