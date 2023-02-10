CHICAGO — A boy is facing several felony charges in connection with a shooting in December outside Benito Juarez High School that left two people dead, officials announced Friday.

Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were shot and killed outside the high school on Dec. 16. Two other people, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were shot and injured.

On Friday, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said a 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said the boy is being charged as a juvenile with one count of aggravated discharge on school grounds, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/person under 21 and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

In the days after the deadly shooting, Chicago police released an image of a person allegedly connected to the shooting. On Friday, they confirmed the person in the picture was arrested.

Brown said Area Three detectives were able to identify the boy as a suspect during their investigation and set up surveillance on Thursday. He was taken into custody at the residence, in the 1800 block of West 17th Street, which they were surveilling.

In a news release, Chicago police said the boy was in possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle.

Foxx thanked those who came forward and law enforcement officers who helped with the investigation and arrest.

The boy’s name hasn’t been released. Brown said the department is going to wait until the boy is in bond court until more information is released.