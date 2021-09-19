Chicago police fatally shoot man armed with knife on South Side

CHICAGO — A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on the city’s South Side Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue.

According to police, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance and encountered the 28-year-old male.

Police involved shooting in the 6500 block of S. Harvard @ChicagoCAPS07. Further details to follow. PIO in route. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/60Yet6c49Y — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 19, 2021

Police said the man was armed with a knife and an officer discharged his service weapon striking the individual. The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Chicago police confirm a police involved shooting near the intersection of 66th and South Harvard Avenue in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. We are at the scene awaiting more details. pic.twitter.com/2gNvf9zO1v — Jewell Hillery (@HilleryJewell) September 19, 2021

Police did not say if any officers were injured. No further details were made available by the police.

“Currently, the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force

investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department,” the statement read. “The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.”