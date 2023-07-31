CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department (CPD) Interim Superintendent Fred Waller wants the community to know about CPD’s Crime Victim Services Unit following an early Sunday morning shooting.

The incident left one woman dead and eight others injured. It happened around 12:51 a.m. in the1500 block of South Keeler Avenue. According to police, a black jeep approached, multiple individuals exited the jeep and began shooting.

Waller, alongside CPD Crime Victim Services Unit assistant director Aileen Robinson, discussed victim services and resources available to those affected by this shooting, and others, at a Monday afternoon press conference.

A temporary CPD victim services center is open Monday from 1-7 p.m. at Deliverance Temple of the Apostolic Faith Church located at 1457 S Komensky. It provides confidential counseling, assistance with compensation applications, children’s and domestic violence services, and therapy dogs, among other services.

Watch the entire press conference in the video above