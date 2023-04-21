CHICAGO — Chicago police will take new steps to prevent a recurrence of last weekend’s violence on the streets of the city’s Loop.

The weather is anticipated to be much colder this weekend with highs in the 40s compared to last weekend’s 80s. But police are preparing for a possibility of more teen takeovers.

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins says CPD command staff plan to put captains and lieutenants, who have more experience dealing with volatile crowds, on the streets to lead rookies.

Prisoner transport vans will be stationed at various locations to act as a deterrent.

Two teens were shot and 15 people were arrested last Saturday night in the Loop after crowds flooded the streets.

At least two times, groups of teens were also seen punching, kicking and stomping on someone on the ground.

Cars were damaged after reports of teens jumping on cars. Traffic was also disrupted in the area. The CTA reported service disruptions on several lines due to the ongoing police activity in the Loop.

Police will conduct bag checks at beach entry points and enforce a 6 p.m. curfew for minors not accompanied by an adult at Millennium Park.