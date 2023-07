CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help identifying three people in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

On Saturday, the Chicago Police Department released photos and a video in connection with a June 14 homicide in the 7600 block of South Drexel.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Macfarlane at 312-747-8271.

Tips can also be submitted online.

Tips submitted online can be submitted anonymously.