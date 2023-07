CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding the hit-and-run driver who hit a woman last month in Logan Square.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 21-year-old woman was hit by the driver around 10:17 p.m. on June 13 at Milwaukee Avenue and Kedzie Avenue.

The driver was in a 1996 gray Chevrolet van with Illinois license plates AH 42791.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.