CHICAGO — Two women and a man were shot near a home Thursday evening in Fuller Park, according to Chicago police.

Two people got out of a car and started shooting at three people near the front of a home around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of West Root Street.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, all three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown conditions.

A woman 19, was shot multiple times, a woman, 37, was shot in the hand and a man, 44, was shot in the leg, according to police.

No one has been arrested yet and the incident is still under investigation.