CHICAGO — Three people were shot late Saturday night on the far South Side of Chicago, police said.

Chicago Police Department officers found the three men shot just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 11th Street. This is in Morgan Park.

A 24-year-old man was shot once in the torso and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said. Two men, a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

One of the men told police they were outside when someone shot at them and left.

No one has been arrested and Area Two detectives are investigating.