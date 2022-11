CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street.

A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation by Area Two detectives.