CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was injured Friday afternoon when she was shot while she was on a sidewalk in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, according to police.

The girl was shot around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard by a person inside a vehicle driving by, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police didn’t say if anyone has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting.

The incident is under investigation by Area Four detectives.