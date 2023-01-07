CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured after he was shot while sitting in a car early Saturday morning in Chicago, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Western Avenue.

The boy was a passenger in a car when someone in a black Kia pulled up next to the car he was in and fired several shots, police said.

The boy was shot in the shoulder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and Area Four detectives are still investigating.