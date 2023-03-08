CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday evening in Auburn Gresham, according to Chicago police.

Around 6:25 p.m., Chicago police said the boy was walking with someone else when shots were fired. Police haven’t specified who fired shots or what may have led to the shooting.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Police Department.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the incident.

Area Two detectives are still investigating.