CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the neck Thursday afternoon in the city’s Vet’s Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the girl was near the street when she was shot.

The girl was taken to Trinity Hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation by detectives.