CHICAGO — A former paralegal in Chicago is accused of stealing over $600,000 from bankruptcy estate accounts over the course of nine years.

Becky Sutton, 67, formerly of Park Forest, pleaded guilty to one federal count of wire fraud on Thursday.

Authorities allege Sutton embezzled over $600,000 in funds from 2009 to 2018 while working on bankruptcy matters for the law firm.

She admitted in a plea agreement that more than 40 bankruptcy estate accounts and several liquidating trust accounts were affected.

Sutton, now of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday.