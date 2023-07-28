CHICAGO — A Chicago cop inadvertently shot a fellow police officer while attempting to fire at a fleeing vehicle in Englewood, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday near the 300 block of West 56th Place, after officers received a complaint of trespassing.

According to the COPA report, officers exited their vehicle upon arrival to engage with a group of people on foot, as well as the driver of a black sedan.

Officers said the driver attempted to leave the area, striking a police car then fleeing the scene. During the altercation, two officers discharged their guns at the moving sedan.

According to the report, it is believed one of the officers discharged their weapon and struck a fellow officer in the hand.

“There is currently no indication that shots were fired from the sedan, or by any other civilian and there are no reports of a gun recovered,” COPA said.

The officer was transported to a hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

COPA said they are reviewing officers’ body-cam video and attempting to obtain additional video of the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage related to this incident should contact COPA at (312) 746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.