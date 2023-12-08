CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been relieved of her police powers after a deadly accident in River North.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North State Street.

Police said the 40-year-old officer was off-duty and driving a white SUV, when she lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb — striking a 56-year-old woman who was on the sidewalk.

The victim sustained trauma to the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to an employee at a nearby hotel in the city and several Facebook posts, WGN News has learned that there was a Chicago Police Department holiday party at the House of Blues Wednesday night.

It is unclear at this time if the officer attended that party.

The officer was issued several citations, including failure to reduce speed, failure to stay in lanes, negligent driving and driving while using her cell phone.

According to police, the officer was also relieved of her police powers.