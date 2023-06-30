CHICAGO – Two Chicago men have been charged with narcotics and armed violence-related crimes, authorities said.

Enrique Garcia-Alvarez (Photo provided by DEA)

Noe Cabrera-Hernandez, 33, is charged with manufacture-delivery of fentanyl and possession of cocaine. Enrique Garcia-Alvarez, 33, was charged with armed violence, manufacture-delivery of fentanyl, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the DEA, on June 27, field agents began surveillance of Cabrera-Hernandez’s residence and vehicle. During the surveillance, DEA agents allegedly observed Cabrera-Hernandez exit the home and hand a box to Garcia-Alvarez.

DEA agents later uncovered and seized 2.15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and an un-serialized, loaded 9mm handgun.

Noe Cabrera-Hernandez. (Photo provided by DEA)

Later, authorities said DEA agents re-established surveillance on Cabrera-Hernandez’s residence and observed him exiting the home with a red tool bag.

DEA agents approached Cabrera-Hernandez and searched his tool bag, which allegedly contained 1.25 kilograms of suspected cocaine. An approved search of his home later resulted in the discovery and seizure of 14.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine and $20,000.

Cash bail at $500,000 for Cabrera-Hernandez and $200,000 for Garcia-Alvarez.