CHICAGO — A Chicago man will spend over 5 years in prison for his role in a $2.9 million COVID relief fraud scheme.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois said 41-year-old Quamdeen Amuwo participated in a months-long scheme in 2020 to defraud the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which was intended to provide loan assistance and grants to help small businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Amuwo, who was convicted on twelve wire fraud counts in June, led and organized a scheme involving the submission of several applications for loans on behalf of businesses that he and others purportedly owned, but the applications contained false statements and misrepresentations about the purported owners, employees, revenues, costs and dates of establishment.

Amuwo also provided false business registration forms and fake personal identifying information of the purported owners.

The sophisticated scheme caused the SBA to eventually disburse around $2.9 million in EIDL loans and grants, money Amuwo then used to make cash withdrawals, transfers and personal purchases.

On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced Amuwo to five and a half years in federal prison for his role in the scheme and ordered him to pay over $2.9 million in restitution.