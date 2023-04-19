CHICAGO — A Chicago man who bribed two city officials was sentence to more than four years in federal prison on Friday.

Roberto Caldero, 70, plead guilty to one count of wire fraud after he admitted to bribing a City of Chicago alderman and a Chicago Public Schools employee for actions to benefits his clients.

Caldero’s clients were reportedly seeking a custodial services contract at Chicago Public Schools, an honorary street designation, and the renaming of a Chicago Park District park.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Caldero offered the CPS employee the prospect of future employment, champagne, discounted event space for a family event, and admission to an annual benefit for a museum.

He reportedly tried to arrange for campaign contributions to be made to political organizations affiliated to the Chicago alderman and his ward, but the alderman was cooperating with the FBI.

Caldero was sentenced to 57 months on Friday, April 14.