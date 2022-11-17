CHICAGO — A Chicago man who was convicted last year for attempting to provide materials to ISIS was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in federal prison.

Thomas Osadzinski, 23, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

A jury convicted him last year after the Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force said he designed, taught and used a computer script to allow ISIS propaganda to be more conveniently disseminated online, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2019, the task force said he shared his script and instructions with people he thought were ISIS supporters and members of pro-ISIS media organizations.

Instead, those people were actually covert FBI employees and a confidential person working with law enforcement, according to the release.

Osadzinski, a former DePaul University student, was living in Chicago when he was arrested during the 2019 sting.