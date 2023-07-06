CHICAGO — A registered sex offender received 15 years in prison for child pornography possession.

Jason Jeffries, 41, of Chicago, was arrested in Oct. 2022. He was on parole at the time for a 2017 child pornography conviction.

Prior to his arrest, detectives received a tip from the Illinois Department of Corrections that Jeffries downloaded and stored several videos on a memory card that contained sexually explicit material involving children.

Jeffries pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography with a prior conviction. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will be required to service three years of supervised release.