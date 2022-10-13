CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was pistol-whipped during an attempted carjacking incident in the city’s Uptown neighborhood late Wednesday night.

According to police, Patrick Stanton and his partner, Brittney Hines, were packing their car in the alley on the 5100 block of North Glenwood just before 11p.m., when two men in masks and hoodies, along with two other individuals, approached them and demanded their keys.

“The moment I caught a glimpse of the guy coming around the car I was like, this isn’t the right thing going on here,” Hines told WGN.

Stanton was then pistol-whipped by one of the individuals, while Hines tried to hide behind the car.

“I ducked it pretty well, but he still clipped me in the back of the head,” Stanton said.

Stanton said he believed the person using the gun didn’t really want to use it and though they swung it at him, they never really pointed it at him — which changed his perception of the incident.

A woman, who was with the masked men, then took the gun and fired two shots, one hit the car. The two masked men then fled the scene.

“It was actually incredibly close to both me and her assailant coconspirators,” Stanton said.

After firing the shots, she also ran away.

Stanton said he then pushed a fourth offender in the car and held him there while he honked the horn to get people’s attention. He said his neighbors started yelling and called police. The offender then escaped.

Stanton suffered a concussion, but is otherwise in good condition. Hines was not hurt.

The couple is set to be moving to Milwaukee on Thursday and were packing their belongings when the incident occurred.

Police do not have a good description of the suspects, but both Stanton and his partner stated that the attempted carjackers looked young.