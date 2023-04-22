CHICAGO — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View East Friday night.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as 45-year-old Kenneth Hernandez.

According to police, Hernandez was standing next to a construction vehicle at the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 10:50 p.m. when a black sedan struck him and continued northbound.

He was pronounced on the scene.

Saturday morning, police said the department’s Major Accidents Unit is questioning a person of interest.

Police are still investigating the incident.