CHICAGO — A Chicago man was sentenced to three decades behind bars after admitting to enticing several girls in the Phillippines to produce and send sexually explicit content.

Karl Quilter pleaded guilty to a federal charge of sexual exploitation of children after admitting to communicating with underage girls via Facebook, Viber, and Skype from 2017 to 2020.

According to prosecutors, Quilter referred to the minor victims as his “girlfriends” and manipulated them into sending graphic photos and videos that he demanded. Quilter also used the victims’ financial difficulties as a means to get the girls to record and send sexually explicit images.

According to prosecutors, Quilter promised to send money to a 16-year-old victim in 2020 to her family for medicine and food if she did as he asked.

“If u do what I tell you…I will make sure u can buy food for 2 weeks and your medication,” Quilter said in the message. “Think of your little sister that she can e[a]t for 2 weeks everyday 3 meals a day and u get well.”

Prosecutors add that Quilter traveled to the Philippines in 2017 and 2018 and explicitly stated his plans to have sex with several underage girls when he next visited the country in December of 2020.

Quilter was arrested in Chicago in November 2020.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.