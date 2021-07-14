Chicago man federally charged with producing child pornography

CHICAGO – A Chicago man is accused of allegedly engaging, recording, and producing pornography involving several minors, according to a federal indictment.

Micahel Porter, 55, has been federally charged with seven counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of electronic devices containing child pornography.

Porter allegedly produced child pornography after enticing several minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to a federal indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Porter also possessed multiple electronic devices that contained pornographic images of minors.

Arraignment is set for July 22.

