Chicago man charged with murder of missing pregnant woman found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 7-month pregnant woman found stabbed to death this August in Lake Michigan.

Yarianna Wheeler’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan, southeast of Waukegan Harbor, on Aug. 15.

Surveillance footage of Wheeler

After being identified, Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives went to Wheeler’s residence in Chicago. As a result of the investigation, detectives identified Robert Drummond, 21, of Chicago, as a person of interest. Belongings of Wheeler were located at Oakwood Beach and detectives believe she was likely stabbed to death there.

Due the the crime being in Chicago, Lake County detectives turned over their findings to Chicago police and an arrest was made.

Drummond was charged with first-degree murder.