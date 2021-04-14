Chicago man charged with injuring officer while evading police

CHICAGO – Authorities have charged a 21-year-old man with aggravated battery to a police officer following a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to police, Jonathon Birman was arrested in the 5900 block of W. Cornelia around 4:45 p.m. As a CPD officer attempted to conduct the stop, Birman allegedly pulled the officer into his vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Birman would later crash his vehicle into a nearby fence, injuring the officer. An attempt by Birman to flee on foot was unsuccessful.

Birman, also wanted for several prior incidents, was arrested. A weapon, ammunition, and narcotics were recovered inside of the vehicle.