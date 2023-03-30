CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing multiple felonies of stalking and hate crime with vandalism in regard to homophobia, police say.

Police say 62-year-old Thomas Howard is facing a felony count of hate crime, two felonies of stalking and another felony of criminal damage to property.

Howard was arrested in the 5100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue Tuesday and was identified as the man who criminally damaged the property of a 41-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man in the 5700 block of North Mason Avenue.

Police reports state that the vandalism was homophonic in nature and was committed multiple times from May 2022 to January 2023.

The man was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information on the incident.