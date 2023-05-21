CHICAGO — A Chicago man is charged with arson in connection to the death of a pregnant woman who died in a house fire in 2020.

According to police reports, 35-year-old Victor Terrell is facing multiple felonies of first-degree murder, arson and concealing the death.

Police said that Terrell was identified Friday in the 8000 block of South Houston Avenue as the man who participated in the arson and death of Stephanie Haynes almost three years ago.

Police said officers responded to a residential fire just after 2:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood on Nov. 9, 2020.

According to a report, the family said she was a mother of four children and five-month pregnant at the time.

Upon entering, police said Chicago firefighters discovered Haynes unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haynes’ sister, Lesley, said police told her Stephanie was dead before the fire started. Lesley also revealed her sister suffered from mental illness and had just moved to Chicago from Seattle a year ago.

Terrell was placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information at this time.