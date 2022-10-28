CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested Thursday and charged with ten felonies, including armed carjacking.

Carlos Perez, 24, was taken into custody in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue.

Police believe he allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint and other belongings from a 39-year-old man in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue on Nov. 23, 2020.

On the same day, police allege he robbed a 28-year-old man in the 5700 block of North Wayne Avenue.

CPD said while placing Perez into custody, he allegedly had a gun and resisted arrest.

Perez was charged with four counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.