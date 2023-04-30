CHICAGO — A Chicago man was indicted after federal prosecutors said he sold guns and machine gun conversion devices, known as switches, to undercover ATF agents.

According to federal prosecutors, Rogelio Castaneda, 29, allegedly sold four firearms and nine switches to undercover ATF agents four times.

Castaneda was indicted by a federal grand jury with firearms trafficking and sale of machine gun conversion devices.

The indictment stems from an investigation by the Chicago firearms trafficking strike force, a collaboration between the Department of Justice, ATF and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

If convicted, Castaneda faces up to 15 years in federal prison: five years for the trafficking charge and 10 years for the machine gun charge, according to the DOJ.