CHICAGO — A 20-year-old Chicago man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the November 2021 death of an 18-year-old in the city’s Pullman neighborhood.

DeAndre Norels Jr. is facing one count of using a firearm to cause a murder, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and one count of robbery, according to an indictment.

PREVIOUS STORY: 18-year-old man shot to death during carjacking on South Side ID’d

Police said the shooting victim, later identified as William McGee, was being carjacked in the 900 block of East 98th Street just before 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 21 when Norels and a co-conspirator allegedly murdered him before fleeing in McGee’s silver Chevrolet Equinox.

William McGhee, 18. Courtesy Legal Help Firm

Norels, who has pleaded not guilty, is in federal custody awaiting trial. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He is due in court on Oct. 28.