CHICAGO — A man is charged with the murder of a pregnant woman who had been missing since Oct. 9.

Police said Yaer Shen, 46, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of intentional homicide of an unborn child and one felony count of concealing homicidal death.

Shen was arrested Tuesday at his home in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood after being identified as the person responsible for the death of 40-year-old Bilian Fang.

Fang was pregnant and reported missing on Oct. 9 from the 3000 block of South Lock Street.

Shen is due in bond court Thursday.