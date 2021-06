CHICAGO – A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection to last summer’s looting and riots.

Chicago police say 34-year-old Lindsey Ward was arrested Tuesday on the West Side. Police say he was identified as a suspect who looted a store downtown in the 100 block of S. Wabash on Aug. 10, 2020.

He is charged with burglary and looting.

He is due to appear in court Wednesday.