Chicago man charged in death of 1-year-old in Milwaukee

Mugshot of Antonio Homan via Milwaukee County Office of the Sheriff.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man charged in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee told police he shook the child after he let out a loud cry, prosecutors said Thursday.

Antonio Homan, 22, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Zion Price. The child died Monday, three days after police found him unresponsive. The preliminary cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

Homan told police he became frustrated when he heard the boy cry. He said the child stopped breathing after he shook him. Bruising was found on the victim’s face, chest and legs, according to the criminal complaint.

Homan’s attorney, Jason Findling, declined to comment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.