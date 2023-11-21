CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged a 33-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Austin, the department said Tuesday.

According to police, Leon Taylor is linked to the deadly shooting of a teenage boy that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 18, in the 100 block of N Parkside Ave.

Police arrested Taylor around 10 p.m. Saturday, less than two hours after the alleged shooting, officers added.

Taylor is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He was due in court on Tuesday for arraignment.