CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a string of crimes that unfolded in the Loop in early December.

According to Chicago police, 24-year-old Terry Ivory, a Belmont Cragin resident, is facing several felony charges including one count of robbery of a victim 60 or older or with a handicap, one count of aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking of a victim 60 or older or with a handicap, one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and one count of theft less than $500.

Authorities say the charges stem from a string of crimes that allegedly unfolded over a period of about 24 hours between Dec. 1 and 2.

According to police, it all started with an alleged theft in the 200 block of North State Street just after 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Officers say the next day, at 12:25 p.m. Ivory allegedly battered and attempted to carjack a 61-year-old man in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue. About 20 minutes later, Ivory allegedly robbed and attempted to carjack a 69-year-old woman in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Police say Ivory was taken into custody after he was located in the 100 block of West Lake Street on Sunday.

Ivory appeared in court on Monday for a detention hearing.